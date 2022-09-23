Ime Udoka has been the biggest story in the entire NBA for the last 24 hours. It all started when it was revealed that Udoka had a relationship with a member of the Celtics staff. From there, he was suspended for one full year by the Celtics for violating the team's professional policy. These kinds of relationships are not permitted, and Udoka found that out swiftly.

In the midst of all of this, Udoka is feeling the heat as he ultimately cheated on Nia Long. Long is a beloved actress and the Twitter army has come after Udoka for his infidelity.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania, there is actually much more to this story. A new report suggests that the team knew about Udoka and the staffer back in July and chose not to do anything. However, Udoka allegedly made "unwanted comments" toward the woman, which then led to the investigation. From there, the Celtics chose to take action against the coach.

Per Charania:

"Some members of the Celtics organization first became aware of the relationship in July, sources said. At that time, team leadership was led to believe by both parties that the relationship was consensual. But sources said that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her — leading the team to launch a set of internal interviews."

Elsa/Getty Images

The comments in question have yet to be disclosed at this time. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates on this developing story.

[Via]