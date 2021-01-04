HNHH, ES$O, and Hynaken have teamed up for a brand new podcast called "BagFuel" and today, we officially released the very first episode. The shoe will contain hosts ES$O and Hynaken speaking on a plethora of topics that have to do with the music industry and the culture. As you can tell by the name, this podcast is all about dropping gems and giving entrepreneurs and up and coming artists the keys to a successful career.

To celebrate the first episode, we had the pleasure of speaking to NBA star and rapper Iman Shumpert, who got to drop a ton of knowledge about everything he has been through in his career, and how he feels about the way many other stars are moving, in both the sports and entertainments industries.

Shumpert particularly had a lot to say about the King Von situation and how things played out for the young rapper. "I hate that it happened like that," Shumpert said. "It's sad that somebody started shooting because now that sends the message to a see full of people that 'I'm not finna be fighting.' It's just an unfortunate situation because it's a vicious cycle."

Iman also went on to talk about LeBron James and everything he accomplished this season. Shumpert jokingly took credit for a lot of LeBron's success, although it's clear that it is all love between the two. "I really wasn't planning on him getting a ring," Shumpert said. "I don't know how he's doing this, but job well done."

The episode is available to be watched on YouTube, and you can check it out, above. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for more episodes of "BagFuel," in the future.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images