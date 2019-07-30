For those that are unfamiliar with Iman Shumpert's off-the-court talents, the NBA player is known to have spit a few bars or two in his time. In April 2018, Shumpert dropped his debut EP Substance Abuse, a six-track project with no features. Being married to Teyana Taylor has its musical perks, but last year he made it clear that he wanted to build his fanbase on his own. "I could use my wife, but I'd rather people connect with me," he said.

All has been quiet for Shumpert on the rap career front, but on Monday the Houston Rockets baller returned with some new rhymes. He shared a shirtless clip of himself on social media rocking grillz and going off over DaBaby's "Baby Sitter" beat, and it looks like Shumpert, rap name Iman., is preparing something fresh.

Social media's reception of Shumpert's latest was overwhelmingly positive as fans and his famous friends alike praised him for his lyrical skills. Back in 2015, Shumpert wrote a piece for Bleacher Report about his rap ambitions. He stated at the time that he's always been rapping, but not many people were aware because of his basketball career.

"Hip-hop's influence is unbelievably strong, and it gives you the power to inspire and control your message," Shumpert wrote. "It's a threat our society doesn't want me to carry. For some reason, fans want me to be one-dimensional. Maybe being successful in two fields when most can't accomplish one makes people feel threatened." What do you think about Iman.'s bars?