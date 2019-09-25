mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Iman Shumpert Shares Visual To "More Than Enough" Single

Erika Marie
September 24, 2019 22:01
More Than Enough
Iman Shumpert

We're still waiting on his project.


NBA star Iman Shumpert has his hands full as he navigates his future in basketball, heads a clothing brand, and is developing his rap career. The Houston Rockets guard recently made an appearance on Ponce De’Leioun's single "Throwing Salt," and now he returns with a track of his own.

Shumpert, also known as his rap moniker IMAN., dropped off his 1:14 second single for his "#eMceeMonday" offering. On the track, Shumpert overlays his falsetto range with deeper tones, making a blend that showcases the baller's singing skills. In the visual, the camera work begins with an extreme closeup of Shumpert before panning further away to show the bigger picture. Let's just say that the ending isn't what you'd expect but we're sure the artistic vision was Teyana Taylor-approved before it was completed. Check out Shumpert's rhymes and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in love with the task at hand
I ain't failing the mission
Whoever needed permission to do the sh*t that they into
Can't see through the windows so they just pokin' around
But a nosy neighbor's nose get broke
If they ain't holdin' it down.

Iman Shumpert
Iman Shumpert
