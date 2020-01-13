Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert dipped from reality to head to the gorgeous Caribbean island that is Jamaica for what appears to be a vacation filled with some well deserved R&R. To kick off the trip, Teyana shared an image of Iman on Instagram that saw him rocking some velvet shorts. The caption made it clear that Teyana was more into what was behind the shorts as opposed to the whole look.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Now a few days into their vacation, the couple's time together has proven to be nothing but blissful since Iman has come through with sweet words about his wife shared in the form of poetry alongside some sexy images of Teyana in a bikini. "May each morning’s sun kiss you as I do when your eyes are closed. To start your day with a pure energy and more light....fore your imperfections truly make you perfect in the eyes of he who bent the knee," he wrote.

Teyana and Iman share four-year-old daughter, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., together and when asked back in 2018 if she wanted more kids, she detailed how it wasn't a focus at the moment. Maybe 2020 will bring about a new lil Shumpert to the household...