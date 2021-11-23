His twinkle toes dance moves have been impressing Dancing With the Stars judges from one week to the next, and now Iman Shumpert is setting a new standard for the series. The world has been marveling at Shumpert's DWTS efforts each week as he and his partner Daniella Karagach Pashkova have attempted moves that many did not believe the sports star could achieve.

From the onset, Shumpert remained dedicated and promised to give this competition his all, and today (November 22), it was announced that he and Daniella have taken home the win.





Back in September, Shumpert spoke about how the transition was going.

“Rehearsals are going good. I think that having the partner that I have is making it really easy,” Shumpert said. “She’s fun and I think she does a really good job of understanding where my comfort zone is and doing a lot of the choreography that I’m able to look good rather than look like I don’t know what I’m doing out there.”

Months later, and Iman Shumpert has dominated. Host Tyra Banks bestowed the mirrorball trophy to the winners and this makes for the first NBA star to take the title. He managed to score the win over his fellow finalists Amanda Kloots, Cody Rigsby, and JoJo Siwa. Check out one of Shumpert's performances below.

