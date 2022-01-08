mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ILoveMakonnen Taps Yellow Trash Can For "My Girl Trans"

Hayley Hynes
January 08, 2022 11:13
ILoveMakonnen and the Portland-based duo kill it on their new song.


For his latest project, ILoveMakonnen has teamed up with Portland-based duo Yellow Trash Can to share a single called "My Girl Trans," which sees the Los Angeles-born recording artist rap about what makes his girl so unique over lighthearted, twinkling production.

Makonnen has been steadily promoting his new release on Instagram, thanking the handful of creatives who came together to make his single possible. The trippy cover art sees half of a smiling face with freckles and a moon tattoo, the other half of the illustration made up of delicious fruits, flowers, butterflies, and other cute doodles.

"2022 is your year Makonnen," one YouTuber user wrote in the comments of the 32-year-old's latest arrival. "Keep releasing music non-stop! You are so versatile, and literally my favourite artist! Keep up the good work! And stay amazing bro!" Others urged him to continue collaborating with Yellow Trash Can in the future.

Stream "My Girl Trans" below and let us know how you feel about ILoveMakonnen's new single in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

My girl trans, but she ain't Asian

Listen what I'm saying

Don't change the conversation

That money game, we playing 

[Via]

