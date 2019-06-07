iLoveMakonnen Compares His Gun To A Puppy On "Shoot Shoot"

iLoveMakonnen is ready to get back on his grind. He's been quiet for a few years but he knows he has what it takes to land another hit single. With his irregular vocal stylings, the rapper isn't afraid to play around, letting loose in the studio and seeing what the outcome brings him. He's been working hard on M3, collaborating with Gucci Mane this year and dropping a solo single a few weeks ago. Before his new project officially arrives though, Makonnen wants to give us another taste of what to expect on his next body of work.

"Shoot Shoot" was released today and it's more menacing than his previous two singles. Still though, Makonnen spits some humorous flows, comparing the chopper to a puppy and explaining how his model girl got "very angry" when somebody robbed her grandma. Only Makonnen can convincingly tell that story in a rap song.

Stay tuned for M3.

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep that AK like the K9

'Cause homie not playin' that

Choppa so cute

Look like little puppy in my lap

Smile poking out, man

Don't make the puppy talk

Poke a whole clip and

Leave you on that puppy walk