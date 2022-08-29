ILoveMakonnen Calls On NBA Youngboy For New Project "Summer '22"

The summer is nearly coming to an end but ILoveMakonnen came through with some new vibes to cap off the month of August. The former OVO signee shared his new project, Summer '22 earlier today. The latest body of work from ILoveMakonnen is 12 songs in length with a run-time of 35 minutes. Makonnen largely holds down the project on his own but he does enlist a few friends. Konnen Springtime, Davyn, Jae Marley, and IZAYA TIJI appear across the tracklist. However, the biggest and most surprising cameo comes from NBA Youngboy, who appears on "ALL MY SHIT IS STUPID" with Jae Marley and Davyn.

Press play below on ILoveMakonnen's latest body of work, Summer '22, and sound off in the comment section with your favorite record off of the project.