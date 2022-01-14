ILoveMakonnen & Yellow Trash Can Link Up On "Everything Is Trash"

ILoveMakonnen kicked off the year with his new collaboration with Yellow Trash Can, "My Girl Trans," and now, they've unveiled their collaborative project in full. Everything Is Trash serves as Makonnen's follow-u to 2020's My Parade. Laced up with a tight 9-song tracklist, and a sole feature from Mat Ox, Makonnen's latest body of work merges together his warm melodies with eccentric influences, from trap and electronic to retro pop.

Unfortunately for fans, this could be the final album from ILoveMakonnen that ends up on streaming services. "This may be my last album on the Digital steaming platforms. So enjoy that tonight," he tweeted on Thursday before the project dropped.

Check out ILoveMakonnen & Yellow Trash Can brand new project, Everything Is Trash below