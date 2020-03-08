Jussie Smollett's most recent criminal charges will not be dropped after all.

Smollet''s lawyers previously attempted to get the charges dropped, accusing a judge of violating his authority when he ordered that a new special prosecutor be assigned to the case. Friday, however, the Illinois Supreme Court opted to keep the charges intact as Smollett still stands against six counts of disorderly conduct stemming from Smollet's alleged staging of a racist and homophobic attack.

Meanwhile, Chicago state's attorney Kim Foxx slammed the decision, reducing it to "bullshit" and casting Smollet't's case a mere "prank." Before being removed from the case, Foxx attempted to have the charges dropped.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

"We have an abysmal homicide clearance rate; we have horrible violence; and [the attention is on] this case about a low-level offense with an actor who pulled a prank,” said Foxx while speaking on the Ben Joravsky Show Thursday.

She would double on her comments on the Frank Spielman Show on Friday, adding that her concerns echo what she's heard from members of the community.

“I talk to too many family members of [victims of] violence who are frustrated that we spend more time talking about this case than the unsolved homicide rate. I talk to people who are worried about their young people who say, ‘Why do we keep talking about Jussie?' [...] It’s not me. It’s what I hear from the community:`We can’t believe we’re still talking about this'."