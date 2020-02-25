Today is a glorious day, indeed, for pancake lovers across America. National Pancake Day, which typically lands around this time eveyr year, is to be celebrated at IHOP's for a few reasons. The most obvious being that it is the International House Of Pancakes but because of that, they're also giving away free pancakes. Landing on Fat Tuesday, you can head into your nearest IHOP and ask for a free stack of buttermilk pancakes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. A few locations are even extending the hours until 10 p.m.

IHOP's are giving away their pancakes for free (don't forget to tip) but they are hoping that customers donate to a few causes such as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Along with the free pancakes, they will also be givng customers the chance to participate in a giveaway. With a QR code, you could have a chance at winning some merch and other items such as bikes, scooters, hats, and more.

There's a sense of relief knowing that IHOPs are sticking to what they do best. Once upon a time, they attempted to compete with other fast food competitors by jumping into burgers. They even went as far as changing their name to IHOB. Thankfully, that didn't stick and here we are, with another day of free pancakes.