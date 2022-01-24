iHeartRadio is gearing up for Black History Month. As Complex reports, iHeartMedia has just unveiled the full lineup for the second edition of its annual Living Black! event, which will include performances from Big Sean, Moneybagg Yo, and Ari Lennox, among many others.

The event will be powered by AT&T and broadcast live from both Los Angeles and a selection of Black-owned businesses across the nation on TikTok (as well as on the iHeartMedia app and a handful of radio stations) at 8 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23rd.

"[Our team] is thrilled to once again honour Black History Month and Black culture through ongoing and informative discussions about race and some very special performances," iHeartMedia's President of Hip-Hop and R&B Programming Doc Wynter said in a statement.

On top of the aforementioned artists, H.E.R., J. Cole, Saweetie, John Legend, Alicia Keys, and Bas will also be taking to the stage to perform some of their hits. "Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo is also on the bill, and is said to be having some sort of "special moment" during the evening.





Angela Burgin, Director of Marketing and Special Experiences at AT&T shared, "this platform connects the community, including members of AT&T's Dream in Black Future Makers, together to amplify, celebrate and elevate Black voices."

If you can't tune into iHeartRadio's Living Black performance event on TikTok next month, you'll be able to find recordings on the official iHeartRadio YouTube and Facebook pages as of Thursday, February 24th at 8 PM ET.

Speaking of Black History Month, this year, Graduation rapper Kanye West has suggested that we rebrand things as "Black Future Month" – read more about that here.

