Not many people are fans of Iggy Azalea's music, including herself. For the most part, she minds her business these days until something negative is said about her. At that point, she has no reason to hold her tongue.

Many people have been championing Wendy Williams for living her "best life" ever since her divorce with Kevin Hunter but it seems many forget that she makes a living off of tearing others down. Most recently, she threw some shade at Iggy Azalea by calling her "the Australian girl with a fake body."



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Wendy Williams isn't really one to be talking about other people's bodies but that's another story. Iggy caught wind of the comments and fired back on Twitter. Quoting the clip from the episode, Iggy Azalea wrote, "Who's the crack head in the half way house with the gossip show thing?"

Adding, "Wendy Williams is a walking mike tyson tribal tattoo slapped over a deeply set c-section scar. I've had enough."

For context, Wendy Williams was discussing Nicki Minaj's apparent decision to retire from the rap game to start a family. She discussed whether or not Nicki could retire and make a come back with the same amount of hype around her name. She used Iggy as an example, claiming that people were waiting for her to drop a new project. That's when she made the comments about Iggy's body.