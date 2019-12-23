It wouldn't be a true vacation if nobody knows you were relaxing at a lavish resort now, would it? Iggy Azalea regularly updates her social feed with thirst traps back home in Los Angeles but, last week, she took a much-deserved trip to Bali, Indonesia to soak up the sun, putting her feet up at the Four Seasons. The rapper has been the subject of so many rumors as of late, including pregnancy talk with her boyfriend Playboi Carti. She does not appear to be expecting a child and when she updated her Instagram story to tell folks she was "single," many rightfully assumed that her relationship was over before she cleared that up too. With all the chatter surrounding her personal life, a break was needed. In what may be her final upload from Bali, Azalea goes very on-brand with another bikini photo.

A full face of make-up didn't stop the Australian beauty from hopping in the water and taking some pictures before catching a flight back to the States. She turned heads once again in a black, shoulderless bandeau bikini top, giving the camera a sultry look and wowing everybody in the comments.

Despite all the negativity from haters on social media, Iggy Azalea still boasts a loyal fanbase that would do anything for her. Her music may not be streaming as well as it once did but she's got enough attention to stay afloat and more than enough money to remain comfortable.