If there's one thing Iggy Azalea's gonna do, it's twerk.

In recent months, we've seen the Australian beauty shaking it on her Instagram and on stage on a number of occasions, entrancing more and more fans into her curvaceous trap each and every time.

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

Earlier this week, a clip of Azalea putting in t(werk) while wearing a blue set to perform on stage began floating around on Twitter, and on Saturday (July 9) one of her friends uploaded a saucy clip that saw the "Black Widow" hitmaker bouncing her booty extremely close to his head.

"Who dat? Who dat?" he asked, quoting lyrics from Iggy's 2014 smash hit collaboration with Charli XCX, "Fancy." "I-G-G-Y! Dat do dat, do dat, ooooooo," he hyped the recording artist up as she moved her cheeks in a pair of black leggings, clad with cutouts.





The outfit looks to be the same one the 32-year-old wore on stage for her EXIT Festival set, which she shared some snapshots and videos from on her own IG feed.

"I'm grateful to still be here doing what I love most," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you world."





As Daily Star reports, the event took place in Serbia and saw Azalea perform some of her most popular hits from over the years.

Between twerking on stage, snapping glamorous shots in fashionable fits for her fans, and taking care of baby Onyx (who she recently got a tattoo of), The New Classic hitmaker is one busy woman – check out some of her most recent looks below.













[Via] [Via]