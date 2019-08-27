Iggy Azalea only dropped off her last studio album In My Defense just over a month over ago and already she's back in the studio working on some new-new. Her last tape fronted features by Kash Doll, Juicy Jm Lil Yachty, and Stini and it looks like her upcoming release features some inspiration from her and Playboi Carti's new puppy named Bam. The little pooch is seen sitting pretty in a chair with some mixing boards behind him.

Iggy's caption asks her followers to give Bam a follow on his own official Instagram page that already boasts over 3,000 followes with just four images - what do you expect when Carti and Iggy are your parents?

More recently, Iggy chatted about her discography and how she dislikes "a lot" of her songs from the past.

"Of course I get sick of my own songs. In fact, some of them I hate. Some songs I make and then they don't age well, and like a year or two later I'm like, ugh, what was I thinking?! But people still like them," she said. "So some of the songs I decide I hate, I still have to perform because the fans want to hear them. So, yes, I have gotten sick of a song. A lot of songs."