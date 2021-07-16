In just a few weeks, Iggy Azalea will release her next album End of an Era and it sounds as if the project is aptly titled. The Australian Rap star has been going nonstop since she first began developing her career in 2006 after moving to Miami. Last year, she and her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti welcomed their son Onyx into the world, and since that time, Azalea has been balancing motherhood with her music pursuits.

On Thursday (July 15), Azalea made an announcement via her Twitter account that following the release of End of an Era, she'll be taking a break from music as she shifts attention to "creative projects."



“'End of an Era' is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music," she wrote. "I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future. Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!"

"I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me," she continued. "I hope I see so many of you on tour!" Her fans were undoubtedly disappointed that it would most likely be years before Azalea returned with new music, but they told the rapper that they will support her pursuits.

