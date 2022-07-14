Tasha K has made enemies with Cardi B, and now, it seems she wants all the smoke with Iggy Azalea. The vlogger recently chimed in on Iggy Azalea's oxtail dish that went viral, as well as Tory Lanez's recent comments. The Canadian singer's comments were the closest thing to an acknowledgment of the dating rumors swirling around the Internet in the past few weeks.



David Becker/Getty Images

Tasha K took the brief comments and launched a whole narrative surrounding Tory and Iggy. She claimed that Iggy was leaving her child, Onyx, at home to hang out with Tory Lanez before alleging that the Australian rapper fixed Tory a plate before her child.

It didn't take too long for Iggy Azalea to come for Tasha K. Iggy issued a series of tweets where she dragged Tasha for trying to stir up drama and suggesting that the vlogger could potentially face another lawsuit.

"Tasha watch your mouth & definitely keep my sons name out of it. I certainly DO have that good lawyer money, don’t get sued AGAIN, you have rent to pay baby," she wrote.

In response to Tasha's claim about feeding Tory before Onyx, Iggy quickly explained that she doesn't bring men around her child. "Firstly, why would I be fixing my son oxtail? It's spicy & not something a two year old would eat. Secondly, I don't bring men around my child," she said. "Lastly, why are we even talking about any of this... because I cooked... food?"

Check out Iggy's tweets below.