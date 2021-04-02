mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Iggy Azalea Taps Tyga For "Sip It" Single

Erika Marie
April 02, 2021 00:23
296 Views
36
6
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Sip It
Iggy Azalea Feat. Tyga

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
21% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

The rapper's forthcoming project "End of an Era" is slated for release this year.


She took time to tend to her home life and now Iggy Azalea is ready to roll out her new album. Last year, as we were all under quarantine, Iggy gave birth to her firstborn, Onyx, a son she shares with Playboi Carti. The pair are no longer together and fans received front row seats to the unfolding of their drama as it played out on social media at the end of 2020. Now that that's behind her, Iggy returns with new music. 

End of an Era is slated for release sometime this year and it will mark Iggy's third studio album and a follow-up to her 2019 effort, In My Defense. On Friday (April 2) Iggy delivered two new tracks and here, we'll tackle "Sip It" featuring Tyga. On the single, we find both artists boasting about their sexual exploits and player statuses as they name-drop luxury brands. Stream "Sip It" and let us know if you're looking forward to End of an Era.

Quotable Lyrics

Big boss b*tch, I could get you a new car (Yeah)
F*ck him in them Saint Laurent heels, he said I'm too tall (Yeah)
Wanna wife me up I go silent and say "Ha-ha-ha"
Uber on the way, he said can he stay? (Stay)
Don't pull in my garage, Rolls Royce in the driveway (Way)

Iggy Azalea
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  6
  6
  296
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Iggy Azalea Tyga End Of An Era
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Iggy Azalea Taps Tyga For "Sip It" Single
36
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject