Iggy Azalea Taps Tyga For "Sip It" Single

She took time to tend to her home life and now Iggy Azalea is ready to roll out her new album. Last year, as we were all under quarantine, Iggy gave birth to her firstborn, Onyx, a son she shares with Playboi Carti. The pair are no longer together and fans received front row seats to the unfolding of their drama as it played out on social media at the end of 2020. Now that that's behind her, Iggy returns with new music.

End of an Era is slated for release sometime this year and it will mark Iggy's third studio album and a follow-up to her 2019 effort, In My Defense. On Friday (April 2) Iggy delivered two new tracks and here, we'll tackle "Sip It" featuring Tyga. On the single, we find both artists boasting about their sexual exploits and player statuses as they name-drop luxury brands. Stream "Sip It" and let us know if you're looking forward to End of an Era.

Quotable Lyrics

Big boss b*tch, I could get you a new car (Yeah)

F*ck him in them Saint Laurent heels, he said I'm too tall (Yeah)

Wanna wife me up I go silent and say "Ha-ha-ha"

Uber on the way, he said can he stay? (Stay)

Don't pull in my garage, Rolls Royce in the driveway (Way)