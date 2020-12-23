She hasn't been as active on the music side of her career as she once was, but Iggy Azalea is positioning herself for a comeback of sorts in 2021, beginning by teasing her new music releases on social media.

In the last few weeks, the new mother has been getting back into the groove of her social calendar, posting some sexy shots and continuing to command all the attention as we inch closer to a new year. With appreciation for women in rap at an all-time high right now, some are expecting Iggy to make a big return effort to join the conversation next year. From the looks of her latest updates, that much is looking likely.

Iggy's most recent posts are all pretty sensual, beginning on December 11 when she shared a shot of herself in purple lace lingerie, showing off her incredible post-baby body. The next day, she got all glammed up and hopped into a playful cropped tank, declaring herself a "bad girl". Finally, she showed off her animal-print Fashion Nova gear in a picture that has been re-posted by a bunch of different blogs on social media.

Overnight, the Aussie rapper seemingly began teasing her latest moves in music, dancing sensually on camera for what appeared to be a music video shoot.

Keep an eye on Iggy Azalea in the upcoming year, she might be planning out her next big hit.