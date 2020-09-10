Iggy Azalea does not look like a woman who just gave birth to a baby a few months ago.

Her post-pregnancy body bounceback has been one of note, with her fanbase hyping her up over how incredible she looks following the birth of her baby boy Onyx. While she has been keeping his life private, she continues her steady flow of content for her fans to interact with, posting on a near-daily basis.

This week, she got her supporters talking again because of a stunning picture she took outside, showing off her sun-kissed skin and her minuscule waist in a tight black corset.

"What’s not to love," wrote the Australian rap sensation on Instagram, shouting out her hairstylist and make-up artist.

In the comments, people are wowed by her beauty, noting that Playboi Carti is a lucky man.

Recently, Iggy has been teasing new music, releasing her single "DLNW" with Tinashe in mid-August. Just last week, she hinted that she could be back in the studio with a picture taken in what appears to be a lounge area of the production room.

While some have said that she's fallen off, her fans would argue the opposite, backing her at every avenue.

Are you an Iggy fan?