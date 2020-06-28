Iggy Azalea was seen out in public for the first time since she announced that she had secretly given birth to a son with Playboi Carti earlier this month. On Friday (June 26th), the rapper was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, heading to the DMV in a protective mask. Peep the photos here.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

This outing marks the first time that she has been spotted out of the house since she dropped a bombshell on her fans just a few weeks ago. On June 10th, Iggy took to her Instagram story to confirm the rumors that she had given birth to her first child. "I have a son," she wrote. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news this giant with the world."

"I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words," she concluded. It had been speculated for over a month at that point that she and her partner, Playboi Carti, had welcomed a child together, but neither had confirmed the news yet. While Iggy has never directly confirmed that Carti is the baby's father, it had been reported that he purchased a family-friendly Rolls-Royce around the same time that the baby rumours began circulating.