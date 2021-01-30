With everything that's been said in the ongoing T.I./Tiny Harris sexual abuse allegations, many people are for sure starting to wonder how far back all this reported gruesome behavior really goes. Then you start thinking about who's all associated, and with that everyone who was ever linked to Tiny and/or Tip on any level starts to look sus. We're just speaking in general, but that may have been a reason why former T.I. protegeé Iggy Azalea decided to speak out recently on the topic of abuse, harassment and how women juggle both of those heavy burdens in order to survive.



"Women tip toe around in life protecting our abusers because we don’t want to have to deal with being harassed... for being harassed," she tweeted to all of her 7.8 million followers yesterday (January 29), summing up her statement by posing the question, "How wild is that to really think about?" Responses were nearly universal in support of her message, many agreeing with emojis and one-word messages, plus thousands of retweets, favorites and likes for extra Twitter love.

Sadly for Iggy, this situation may not even have anything to do with T.I. and Tiny, and have everything to do with her intensely complicated relationship with baby father Playboi Carti. We hope she can get through these hard times, but also gotta commend and give respect for speaking out for women everywhere who've been through abuse. It's never easy to talk about things like that, so we respect the "Fancy" emcee for making time to let her fans know it's a bigger problem than we know.

