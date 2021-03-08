In November of 2019, Iggy Azalea's Atlanta home was burglarized, with the thief ultimately making off with what was said to be approximately three-hundred-and-sixty-six thousand dollars worth of rings, chains, bracelets, watches, and more. The rapper was actually home at the time of the robbery, though Iggy did not actually cross paths with the thief; it was reported following the incident that she thought she heard footsteps and thought nothing of it.

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Now, bodycam footage has leaked revealing Iggy's interactions with the police following the robbery, where she shared her version of events. When asked about the value of the stolen goods, Iggy estimates that nearly one million dollars worth of jewelry was taken, reiterating that it was all insured. Another clip finds her explaining the situation in-depth, stating that she and a friend were in the basement of the mansion while then-boyfriend Playboi Carti was recording music. Upon hearing footsteps, the pair went to investigate and assumed that Carti had returned for a forgotten laptop; "it happens all the time," says Iggy.

When he returned home a few days later, Carti found that his jewelry was no longer in the house. Upon realizing that the footsteps were not, in fact, those of Playboi Carti, they checked the security camera for clarification. "I saw a man, wearing a mask, black gloves, with a gun," says Iggy. "He's out here looking through all our windows for twenty minutes. It's all on the footage." She proceeds to point out the robber's route, and reasons that he had "been to the house before," given his knowledge of the valuables and their location. You can check out the footage for yourself below, as shared by Akademiks.