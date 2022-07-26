Iggy Azalea's little boy is growing up before her eyes.

The Australian rapper has largely kept the 2-year-old who she shares with Playboi Carti out of the spotlight, but earlier this week, she gave her 16.5M followers a look at Onyx via her Story.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

"[He] is such a cutie I can’t handle it," Azalea captioned a photo that shows the little boy posing for the camera in grey shorts, white sneakers, and a Toy Story character-covered shirt on a black and white platform while pointing his index finger toward the photographer.

As Page Six notes, the 32-year-old secretly gave birth to Onyx in April of 2020. "I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," she shared in a vulnerable post at the time.

"I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words."

@thenewclassic/Instagram Story

Just a few months after their baby's birth, the "Work" singer split from Carti and in October of 2020, the world got its first glimpse of Onyx. The next year, in February, Azalea shared some never-before-seen photos of the growing boy.

"I really can't believe how fast time [flies]," she penned in her caption. "He looks like a toddler [nowadays]!"





Earlier this year, the mother of one showed her baby boy just how much love she has for him by getting a tattoo of Onyx as a cherub – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

