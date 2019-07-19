Iggy Azalea Shares "In My Defense" Feat. Kash Doll, Lil Yachty, Juicy J, & Stini

Five years after releasing her debut studio album The New Classic, Iggy Azalea has finally delivered her sophomore effort, In My Defense. The Australian rapper has released three singles from her latest record over the last couple of months including "Sally Walker," "Started," and "Just Wanna." After releasing the bloody cover art for In My Defense, Iggy received a bit of social media backlash, but she quickly defended her decision. "It’s a statement about women not having the ability to defend themselves under public gaze," she tweeted.

For Iggy's return, the 29-year-old opted to keep her album features minimal as she's collaborated with Kash Doll, Juicy Jm Lil Yachty, and Stini. The album itself is laced with lyrics where Iggy trash talks her critics and gasses herself up. The beginning of her Kash Doll collaboration, "F*ck It Up" will remind you of "Fancy," although the track itself veers in a different direction. In My Defense is consistent, as it stays within the same tempo and style throughout. Iggy more than enough singles on In My Defense that may be tapped for radio play. Which tracks do you think are standouts?

Tracklist

1. Thanks I Get

2. Clap Back

3. Sally Walker

4. Homeita featuring Lil Yachty

5. Started

6. Spend It

7. F*ck It Up featuring Kash Doll

8. Big Bag featuring Stini

9. Comme des Garcons

10. Freak of the Week featuring Juicy J

11. Just Wanna

12. I Know