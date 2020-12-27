Christmas Day is supposed to be a day in which you gather around with your family, open presents, and reflect on the past year. This isn't always the case for everyone, however, as Christmas can also be a harsh reminder of your hardships. For Iggy Azalea, this year seemed to be the latter as she spent the better part of Christmas Day getting mad at Playboi Carti on Twitter. After dropping his new album, Iggy took offense to some of the lyrics and put the father of her son on blast.

Iggy and Carti were the two biggest trending topics in the United States on Friday and over the past 24 hours, Iggy has mostly remained calm. In fact, the artist was out and about yesterday where she could be seen serving looks in a tight black outfit that shows off all of her curves.

At this point, it's hard to tell what Iggy is thinking behind the scenes right now although it's clear that she is content with living her life and paying no mind to the social media trolls. Christmas Day seemed to be pretty brutal for her and it's always important to bounce back the right way.

As for Whole Lotta Red, perhaps Iggy can take solace in the fact that many seem to be upset with Carti's latest effort.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images