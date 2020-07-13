Iggy Azalea has been remarkably private about the birth of her baby boy, as well as her relationship with Playboi Carti. Keeping quiet for weeks, Iggy finally revealed that the rumors were true. She gave birth to a baby with Carti, choosing to keep his life private and out of the public eye.

Effectively returning to her regular activity on social media, the Australian bombshell has not spoken about her son since revealing his birth. There have additionally been no photos uploaded of him.

For the first time ever, Iggy and her baby were spotted at the Los Angeles airport as they arrived with Playboi Carti's mother, creating an exciting moment for fans.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The rapper donned a facemask as Carti's mom carried the baby. Many people have been criticizing Azalea for not even carrying her little boy but they fail to realize that his grandmother is the one holding him.

"Lol that’s his grandma holding him [clowns]," wrote Trippie Redd in the comments on The Shade Room.

Iggy and Carti's son is all covered up with a blanket, likely to avoid any paparazzi pictures being taken of him, so this is far from an official reveal. Still, it's the first time we see the two out in public together.

How long do you think it will be before Iggy and Carti show off their son?