Iggy Azalea Returns With Three New Tracks On "The End Of An Era (Deluxe)"

Alexander Cole
September 18, 2021 13:35
The End Of An Era (Deluxe)
Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea's Deluxe version of "The End Of An Era" features Tyga and Alice Chater.


Iggy Azalea is currently on a hiatus from her rap career as she looks to enjoy family life and being a mom. The artist has been in the game for a decade now and with her last album The End Of An Era, she was looking to make a statement. The project was a success amongst fans, and now, she had decided to return with a Deluxe version of the album that adds three songs to the tracklist.

One of the three songs is a track called "Sip It" with Tyga which was released months ago. From there, two new songs are found on the listing with "N.Y.E." featuring Alice Chater, and a solo effort called "Posh Spice." These new efforts will certainly be a nice surprise for fans, and they can be streamed down below.

Tracklist:

1. Sirens
2. Brazil
3. Pillow Fight
4. Emo Club Anthem
5. STFU
6. I Am The Strip Club
7. Nights Like This
8. Woke Up (Diamonds)
9. Is That Right (feat. BIA)
10. XXXTRA
11. Peach Body
12. Sex on the Beach (feat. Sophia Scott)
13. Good Times With Bad People
14. Day 3 in Miami (End of an Era)
15. N.Y.E. (ft. Alice Chater)
16. Sip It (ft. Tyga)
17. Posh Spice

