Iggy Azalea Returns With Club-Ready Single "I Am The Strip Club"

Erika Marie
July 02, 2021 01:21
I Am The Strip Club
Iggy Azalea

The track will reportedly be featured on her upcoming release, "End of An Era."


As an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, Iggy Azalea is showing her support even now that Pride Month has come to an end. The rapper released "I Am the Strip Club," a dance-heavy single that features a video that hosted looks from Legendary ballroom stars, the House of Balmain. The track is clearly poised for nightclubs around the globe and it will reportedly be featured on Iggy's forthcoming studio album, End of An Era. The project is reportedly slated for arrival in August.

"I Am the Strip Club" appears months after Iggy's racy single "Sip It" featuring Tyga made waves. Following the video's release, Iggy complained that "Sip It" was being censored and wasn't receiving the attention from streaming services that it deserved. Stream Iggy Azalea's "I Am the Strip Club" and let us know if you're checking for End of An Era.

Quotable Lyrics

I woke up like a badass b*tch
Pretty face with some perfect t*ts
Called my job told âem suck my d*ck
Send my check I'm not clockin' in

Iggy Azalea End Of An Era
