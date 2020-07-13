Iggy Azalea has been trying her hardest to keep her baby boy out of the spotlight. While he's only a few months old, it took a long time for her to confirm that she had given birth, explaining that she's chosen not to display him on social media to protect his privacy. Playboi Carti, the boy's father, has also failed to give us any information about the little tyke.

Earlier today, Iggy showed off her tight body in a strapping bodysuit. She passed it off as candid and addressed a troll in the comments.

People have been suggesting that the baby's name is "Gilbert" and Iggy had to take a moment to address the rumors, denying them hard.

"I'm okay with y'all joking n all but let it be known I didn't name my child that. Lmao," she wrote on Instagram.

The Australian rapper was spotted out and about in the Los Angeles airport this week, joined by Playboi Carti's mother who carried the months-old baby in her arms.

Azalea has not officially revealed the name of her baby boy. It's not Gilbert so what do you think it is? Leave your guesses in the comments section.