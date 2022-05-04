Iggy Azalea has become more and more comfortable over the last few months when it comes to showcasing photos of her son Onyx. Iggy had the child with Playboi Carti back in 2020, and while the couple seemed to be doing okay at first, it became clear that Iggy was not impressed with Carti's parenting efforts. In the public, Carti has been supportive of Iggy, but she continues to maintain that he isn't the present father he presents himself to be.

Regardless, Iggy has been doing a lot for her son as of late, especially since he turned two years old on April 28th. Iggy wanted to make this birthday as special as possible, so she put together a pretty impressive party that featured a ton of Onyx's friends, as well as friends and family.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In the Instagram post below, you can find a ton of photos from the event, and as you can see, the artist's son was having himself a very good time. From the pool to the pinata in the middle of the yard, it's clear that Onyx had plenty to do while celebrating his second birthday. Iggy was also all smiles during the event, and it's clear that making Onyx smile was at the top of her mind throughout the event.





Needless to say, Iggy has completely embraced parenting Onyx by herself. Hopefully, Carti was able to celebrate his son's birthday in some other unique ways.