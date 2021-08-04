Iggy Azalea is ready to signal the End Of An Era in her career. The Australian rapper recently informed her fans that she plans on taking a hiatus from making music following the release of her next studio album. During her time away from the music industry, Iggy will reportedly be working on other creative projects, and perhaps she will receive far less scrutiny from fans during her hiatus.

The mother of Playboi Carti's son Onyx is now a little over one week away from the release of her anticipated third studio album, which has so far been led by recent singles like the Tyga-assisted "Sip It" and "I Am The Stripclub."

Now, the Australian femcee has gotten her fans even more excited for the imminent release of The End Of An Era by sharing the album's Scarface-inspired artwork. "Standard edition cover art to my album: The End Of An Era...Releasing Aug 13," Iggy Azalea wrote while unveiling the album cover. "Can anyone connect the reference? I’ve been a bit tony obsessed since my first tour…"

For those who haven't seen the classic 1983 American crime drama, the film concludes with Tony Montana's iconic death scene, after which he falls into a fountain. Rising from the fountain is a large golden statue with neon signage that reads "The World Is Yours." That same golden statue has been repurposed for Iggy Azalea's The End Of An Era album cover, redesigned with the album's title instead of the classic mantra.

According to HipHopDX, Iggy Azalea’s love of Scarface has been long-documented, as she has quoted Tony Montana on the intro to her 2018 song "Kream" and worn dresses with Tony Montana prints on multiple occasions.

Now that you've seen the inspiration behind Iggy Azalea's The End Of An Era album art, are you excited for the Australian artist's third studio album?

