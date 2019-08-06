Iggy Azalea's latest tape In My Defense dropped off last month after she was forced to re-record her project due to an unrecoverable hard drive. The move was just another reason that proved how Iggy doesn't give up when it comes to career and she discussed the latter among other things in her recent Cosmopolitan magazine feature.



"You get as many shots as you are able to persevere for in life, no matter what you do,” she told the publication. “You get as many chances as you’re willing to sit there and fucking really fight for tooth and nail. And I’m not going to stop fighting for a second chance until somebody fucking gives me one, and then I’m not going to fuck it up.”

On the topic of cultural appropriation, something that's come up a few times when it comes to Iggy, she thinks the whole thing is subjective. “You could ask one person of the same race, ‘Does this affect you?’ and they will say yes,” she explained. “But another person will say no. They could be from the same place, same everything, but have different perspectives about it.” Whether you think Iggy appropriates culture or not, she's not going to stop who she and will continue to be "ridiculous and larger than life."

Two years ago, Iggy's management team suggest she attended a mental health retreat, something she wasn't so sure about but agreed anyway. The process was more beneficial than she thought and inspired her to change the way she handles certain situations. “You want to be right so bad because you feel like you’re justified, your emotions are so real,” she said. “It’s hard to say, ‘Okay, I handled that in a bad way.’”

Read the full feature here.