Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have been dating for some time now and not too long ago the 22-year-old rapper revealed to The Fader that they live together in Atlanta and she's handled the decorating for their crib. We've posted about the numerous cute photos of the couple many times before and now it looks like things may have gotten just a little more serious since Iggy posted a photo of diamond ring on her special finger.

Page Six details how Iggy shared the image to her Instagram story, zooming in on a large emerald stone surrounded by diamonds. Of course, we can't confirm if this a sure sign that they'll be walking down the aisle anytime soon, but considering how well things have seemingly been going between Iggy and Playboi we wouldn't be surprised.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Back when Iggy and Playboi first started dating, people went after Iggy alleging she was with the rapper for money. As Iggy does best, she clapped back letting the trolls know that wasn't the case.

"I'm 100% sure I know what we both have; I've been in the game longer although it's not about that at all...but please don't ever try to play me when it comes to my bag cuz one thing I DONT need is a man for money," she responded.