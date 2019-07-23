Iggy Azalea Has The Strangest Rap Beef With Peppa Pig Right Now

There have been some unlikely feuds in the world of hip-hop with City Girls taking on Hazel-E this year, Offset going back and forth with Chris Brown, and more drama. Perhaps the oddest smidgen of competition between two musical artists has just begun though because, of all people, Iggy Azalea is beefing with a fictional cartoon character over her album sales.

Last week, Iggy Azalea released her latest studio album In My Defense, celebrating the drop with a new Kash Doll-assisted music video. Azalea has been enjoying the post-release glee with her fans, interacting with them on social media and showing them love for keeping the streams coming. However, her album release date was shared by a prominent artist that many know as Peppa Pig. The children's show hero released My First Album on Friday and given her popularity, Peppa has a good chance of dethroning Iggy on the charts. That bit of information didn't exactly leave the Aussie rapper with a smile on her face.

"It’s over for me now," joked Azalea after hearing of Peppa Pig's plans to release her new project. Peppa got cheeky in her response, kicking off the online back-and-forth by quoting one of Iggy's most popular songs. "Peppa's so fancy, you already know," wrote the animated porker. That's when things got ugly. Iggy responded: "Collab with me now or you'll end up a breakfast special peppa."

Speaking about the beef with E! News, Iggy said that she was genuinely "scared" to go up against Peppa Pig in the upcoming sales week. She ended up gaining the upper hand on Peps in recent standings but there's a chance the little oinker catches up before Friday.