Iggy Azalea's romantic life has always been a hot topic in gossip magazines. The Australian rap sensation has been linked to people like Nick Young, A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Quavo, and others but for the last few months, she's been cozying up to Playboi Carti. The "Fancy" singer was spotted out on the town with a massive ring on her finger, which could have been her not-so-subtle way of revealing that she's engaged. People seem to be convinced that she and Carti will soon be tying the knot and the rumours started to intensify when Azalea decided to post a close-up photo of her ring, disguising it as a shot of her nails.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It's hard not to notice the giant bling on Iggy's finger in her latest upload. Usually, we're going crazy over her curve-hugging outfits or her brash way of promoting her music but today, heads are turning because of her possible engagement ring. The majority of her commenters are begging to find out more about the ring, hoping that she gets to that story soon. It's likely that Playboi Carti didn't actually pop the question and this is just a way for Iggs and her man to stir up some controversy. However, all signs are pointing to a surprise engagement between the two rappers. If that's the case, congratulations!

Do you think Carti and Iggy are settling down together?