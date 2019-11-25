This has not been a good couple of weeks for Iggy Azalea. The "Fancy" rapper keeps delaying the release of her EP Wicked Lips and her supporters are turning on her for it. Last week it was reported that Azalea's home with Playboi Carti was robbed of over $350,000 worth of bling but her fans do not seem sympathetic to the musician. Wicked Lips was set for a November 15th release, but Iggy said one song needed mixing so she delayed the EP's arrival by a week. Well, a week later on November 22nd, the EP was nowhere to be found.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Azalea heard the flood of frustrations from her fans and responded on Twitter saying, "please cut me some extra slack guys, I hear your frustration about the EP delay." She continued stating, "I'm not ignoring your questions because I don't care. Sometimes I can't give fans explanations because I'm just not comfortable sharing everything publicly. I appreciate you guys for understanding."

One Twitter user brought up the point that Iggy is independent bringing attention to the fact that "everything she does she funds so obviously it's gonna take longer." Given the week Iggy has had, maybe her fans can ease up a bit. EP and album delays are upsetting but not as much as getting your home broken into.