Iggy Azalea continued to call out Playboi Carti on Twitter, Wednesday, following his recent interview with XXL, during which he claimed to take care of the "Fancy" rapper. Azaela and Carti dated from 2018 through 2020 and share a son.

"Youve been mislead [sic]. I don’t fuck with a man I’m not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills," Azalea wrote in response to a fan who was confused why she was upset with Carti's ostensibly kind comments about their relationship. "I pay my bills. Secondly saying nice things for an interview sounds great but in real life he talks to me like shit so badly I had to stop all direct contact."



Andrew Toth / Getty Images

She continued: "His team has been calling about the interview, hoping for my silence because they know what my reaction would be. I do appreciate being called a great mom but when that’s not reflective of what he has to say in real life I’d much rather be left out of being mentioned at all."

After saying that he takes "care of my baby mom," Carti had told XXL: "And Iggy, she’s a great mom. I love her to death. I’m single. She’s single now. But that’s one of the best mothers in the world. And that’s what you got to put in the book, you hear me? I love her to death. She is the best mother in the world."

Elsewhere in the interview, Carti discussed his upcoming album, Music, as well as his label, Opium.

Check out Azalea's tweets on the matter below.