Iggy Azalea was once viewed as one of the frontrunners among her fellow female rappers. While the hype has worn off a touch, she still has a unique opportunity with each new release to take over once again. With Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Tierra Whack and others all dominating right now, Iggy Azalea has an advantage because of her vast fanbase. The Australian rapper knows that her supporters have stuck with her throughout the good and bad times. That's why she's excited to deliver her next album, In My Defense, at the end of this week for them. Tomorrow, the project will go live on streaming alongside her new single with Kash Doll and she's pumping her social page full of promotional material to get us all looking forward to midnight.

The Aussie styled her hair in pigtails and wore a colourful outfit, showing off her midriff and legs. The star was seemingly channelling the Spice Girls, rocking her Fila sneakers and captioning the modelling shot "SPICE WORLD" in advance of her album drop. All week, she's been freaking out over the release, panicking with her fans online. With just a few hours to go, she may finally be able to breathe again soon.

In other Iggy Azalea-related news, the rapper is rumoured to have gotten engaged to Playboi Carti. While that hasn't been confirmed yet, Iggy has been showing off a ring on the correct finger, leading many to believe that she's getting hitched.

Are you staying up to check out In My Defense?

