Iggy Azalea Delivers "Lola" Ft. Alice Chater From Her Forthcoming EP "Wicked Lips"

Less than six months after Iggy Azalea released her sophomore album In My Defense, the Australian rapper has announced that she's returning with a new EP next week titled Wicked Lips. Fans waited five long years for In My Defense and Iggy isn't going to let that much time pass before sharing a new project. The lead single from Wicked Lips is the collaborative "Lola," a track that features British pop star Alice Charter. In the video, the pair are mirror images of one another as Iggy holds down the verses while Alice belts out the hook that borrows from Rosemary Clooney’s “Mambo Italiano."

It's been a busy time for Iggy on social media as the rapper has been at odds with ex-friend and collaborator T.I. Although the two have yet to directly speak to one another regarding their disagreements, but Iggy hasn't faltered when it comes to snapping back at the Grand Hustle CEO whenever he brings up her name. Iggy addresses her inclusion in controversy in the lyrics for "Lola," so give the rap-pop single a spin and let us know if she has a radio hit with this one.

Quotable Lyrics

I love drama and rumors

I like talking my sh*t

Can't stop cuttin' people off

Get my scissors, lil' b*tch

I just keep laughin' at your pain, no novocaine

Need a padded room and chains, I'm out my brain