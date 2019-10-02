Although Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have managed to keep their relationship incredibly private, the last we heard was that they were still living together in a house in Atlanta (according to Carti's cover story for FADER's summer issue). They may even be engaged. Even before this new domestic arrangement, Iggy had been living in America for years. She has repeatedly spoken out about her detachment from her native country of Australia since moving to the US to pursue her music career at 16.

In since-deleted tweets, the "Fancy" rapper felt the need to defend her status as an American in the face of Twitter users who claimed otherwise. After someone tweeted her saying, "May you help a Democrat win, I know it's not your country but hey, trolls gonna troll," Iggy sassily replied, "But it is my country. I have a green card and pay taxes just like you babe." She then clarified why she felt so strongly inclined to convince others of her legitimate ties to America. "I just don't like even when it's not said maliciously that some Americans can't get their head around the idea immigrants are also Americans," she tweeted in response to someone who accused her of "snapping." Honestly, Iggy has kinda been snapping. She encouraged her followers to stream Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita" in order to dethrone Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" from #1 on Billboard after Lizzo subtly shaded her.

We salute Iggy for her passionate defense of immigrants to call wherever they may reside home.