Social media is in the midst of Iggygate as rapper Iggy Azalea's topless photos were recently leaked online. In the wake of the scandal, Iggy has deleted her social media pages due to the messages she's been receiving. "If you’ve ever been humiliated before in front of family & those you care about maybe you can relate to what I’m going through," she wrote in a now-deleted post. "It’s like a nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, effecting your relationships & people who matter most too."

The rapper has received support from fans, but now one of the largest pornography companies has stated they're doing their best to make sure Iggy's photos don't make it onto their site. A representative for xHamster told The Blast that the company has reached out to Iggy to help her in getting the images removed from online.



Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Alex Hawkins, Vice President of xHamster, said “While there’s nothing shameful about nudity, non-consensual photography or video is a violation of Iggy’s rights. As we have done in the past in similar cases, we will increase our patrol of Iggy and relevant keywords, and are asking our community to alert us should they spot the photos." The rep also claimed that they've seen a dramatic increase of Iggy's name in their search engine and they've “reached out to Iggy Azalea’s management team to find ways to collaborate on Iggy’s defense, including blocking her as a search term."

The photos were reportedly from a 2016 photoshoot for GQ magazine. The photographer for the shoot also spoke out by writing on Instagram, "Posting these stolen images is illegal and anyone who has done so will be prosecuted. I empathize with any discomfort that this situation has caused to anyone that is involved."