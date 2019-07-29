Iggy Azalea is clearly feeling herself since the release of her latest tape In My Defense that boasts features from Lil Yachty, Kash Doll, and Juicy J. Iggy and Kash teamed up for a music video release for their track "Fuck It Up" that showcased Iggy with a cute pink weave and now the rapper has come through yet again with another hair update since opting for a long blue mermaid-type weave.

Iggy debuted her new locks on Instagram with a simple "🔥🌊" caption alongside the image.



“I’m defending myself all the time, but I think a lot of people feel that way on the internet, or as women in entertainment. We all feel like we’re on trial — for everything! I don’t think, in my experience, people listen to what you have to say with open ears when you’re defending your character,” Iggy said of her recent tape. “I’ve made a point to not talk too much [recently] about my defense of certain things, so I’ve put it all in this album.”



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If you plan on attending an upcoming concert of Iggy's prepare your knees since she recently revealed how she'll have a twerk pit at each show marked by a giant yellow circle - you were warned.