Iggy Azalea Calls On Tinashe For Pop-Rap Single "DLNW"

The last time Iggy Azalea and Tinashe connected on a record, it was 2015. The Aussie rapper hopped on the remix to Tinashe's "All Hands on Deck," and now it looks as if Iggy Azalea has called in a favor. On Friday (August 21), Iggy shared her latest single "Dance Like Nobody's Watching (DLNW)," a pop-rap track where Tinashe turns up sultry vibes and sings the hook. It's the first track we've received from new mom Iggy since she gave birth to her firstborn, Onyx, just months ago.

When she shared the news that she was dropping the single, Iggy wrote on Instagram, "So soooo excited about this one! All hands on deck rmx is one of my favorite moments! So yeah - I’m crazy excited for a round 2 & insanely grateful to have you be a part of this record @tinashenow we made another one for the books." Stream "DLNW" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Dance all night

Don't my ass look right

Can't pass on a chance

Raise your hands up like

You a superstar

I might lose my bra