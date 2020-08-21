mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Iggy Azalea Calls On Tinashe For Pop-Rap Single "DLNW"

Erika Marie
August 21, 2020 01:05
The two ladies reunite for the dance track, Iggy's first release since her 2019 EP "Wicked Lips."


The last time Iggy Azalea and Tinashe connected on a record, it was 2015. The Aussie rapper hopped on the remix to Tinashe's "All Hands on Deck," and now it looks as if Iggy Azalea has called in a favor. On Friday (August 21), Iggy shared her latest single "Dance Like Nobody's Watching (DLNW)," a pop-rap track where Tinashe turns up sultry vibes and sings the hook. It's the first track we've received from new mom Iggy since she gave birth to her firstborn, Onyx, just months ago.

When she shared the news that she was dropping the single, Iggy wrote on Instagram, "So soooo excited about this one! All hands on deck rmx is one of my favorite moments! So yeah - I’m crazy excited for a round 2 & insanely grateful to have you be a part of this record @tinashenow we made another one for the books." Stream "DLNW" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Dance all night
Don't my ass look right
Can't pass on a chance
Raise your hands up like
You a superstar
I might lose my bra

