She's already raised eyebrows for posting screenshots of those blue check-marked Instagram profiles that have slid in her DMs with offers, but airing out her private messages wasn't the only thing on Iggy Azalea's agenda this weekend. The Australian-born rapper recently released her Tyga-assisted single "Sip It," and while both Iggy and her fans expected for the single to climb the charts, she accused YouTube of refusing to promote her latest music video.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

"So @YouTube won’t recommended my video or add it to trending because of the 'content in the video' I’ve waited 48 hours and still can’t get a real answer from anyone at YouTube about why they have far more controversial videos in their trending list as week speak," tweeted Iggy. "Sip It" is an NSFW clip, but plenty of artists have scantily clad women in their music videos.

"I’m really disappointed because I’m indie and I depend on things like that for streaming," Iggy continued. "I sent my video in to their staff a week prior and they told me it was perfect, no issues. I don’t really feel like it’s fair, and I really wish someone at @youtube would resolve it." This wasn't the only grievance Iggy had with the industry.

"The Grammys are rigged as f*ck and y'all know that now and collectively agree but forget the whole biz is ran by the same mfs planning THAT event... so why don't you believe the whole industry is the same way... This YALL logic," she tweeted elsewhere. She previously took aim at Spotify, accusing them of falsifying their information. Check out a few messages, as well as the music video for Iggy Azalea and Tyga's "Sip It" below.