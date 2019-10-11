Wendy Williams is admittedly not a very big fan of Iggy Azalea. She's not letting her personal bias sway her one way in the rapper's feud against T.I. though. The Australian recording artist has been in the news this week because of comments her former mentor made about her. Tip and Iggy have collaborated a few times but this week, their relationship became seriously dirty after the King of the South dissed Azalea. "I’m still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea… That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being] a [music] executive is concerned," he said. OUCH. Iggy hit back by laughing at the legend's claims, noting that she can come up with a whole list of his biggest "blunders" without including her name. Now, Wendy Williams is getting involved.

As you would expect, talk show drama queen Wendy Williams had something to say about this tea. A few weeks ago, she and Iggy were both trending after Williams referred to the rapper as "the Australian girl with the fake body." Iggy returned fire by calling her a "crackhead in a halfway house" and now, WW is back on her grind. However, she's surprisingly not taking Tip's side.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

According to Entertainment Tonight, the former radio personality spoke on the issue between both stars on air. "Now hold on, that ‘Fancy’ song had everybody bopping. Also ‘Black Widow,’ everyone knew that … and then that’s it," said Wendy, suggesting that those are the only two songs Iggy has succeeded at. "He says she tarnished his legacy…T.I., all due respect, you’re the one who did time for nefarious ways. Come on, T.I., she’s not my favourite person, but you gotta give it up. That ‘Fancy’ and ‘Black Widow’ were good songs. She didn’t tarnish your legacy, she helped keep you out here."

Wendy went on to claim that Azalea will probably still find a way to trash her after these comments, expecting all the smoke in her inbox. "She’ll be reading me for filth by the 10:00 news. I really don’t care," she added.

Who do you think has more ammo here? Tip or Iggy?