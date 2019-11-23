Thieves were able to get away with quite a stash of items after they reportedly robbed the home of hip hop couple Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea. While the pair have been public about their relationship, they've managed to keep a pretty low profile. It's unclear if they were targeted by burglars, but TMZ reports that their Buckhead mansion in Atlanta was broken into last week.

The outlet states that they've spoken with law enforcement officers who shared that on Sunday, Iggy told the police that a person, or persons, somehow got into the home while she was there alone. The rap-pop star claimed that she thought she heard footsteps but didn't pay it any mind, but she did add that because it was raining that day, she left the back door open. She reportedly wanted to make sure that Playboi Cart could get into the mansion without any trouble.

She allegedly said that there were a number of jewelry items missing and TMZ listed them as: "custom rings, chains, bracelets, pendants, watches, earrings, and even a diamond engagement ring." It's reported that Iggy also shared that she believed the robber had a firearm and there is surveillance footage showing the suspect making his or her way out of the home with the expensive stash. Authorities are hoping it will help lead to an arrest.