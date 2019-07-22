Iggy Azalea & Kash Doll Share Twerk-Friendly Video For “F*ck It Up”

Inspired by Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, watch Iggy Azalea's new video for "F*ck It Up."

Coming off the release of her sophomore album In My Defense, Iggy Azalea decided to come through this weekend and share the official video for her song “Fuck It Up” featuring Kash Doll.

Inspired by the 1997 cult classic Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Iggy takes on the role of Romy, who works the counter at the Sunrise Inn. She and her bestie Kash Doll “fuck it up” before heading out to their 10-year high school reunion. They twerk everywhere from the bedroom & convertible to the diner & countertops, before eventually pulling up to their reunion and making old friends jealous & envious.

Check out the vibrant & twerk-friendly video (above) and sound off in the comments. In My Defense out now on iTunes.